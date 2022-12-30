Govt fully prepared to deal with Corona: Dhan Singh Rawat

Mock drills held across U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri, 27 Dec: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said, today, that the state has adequate resources to deal with any possible wave of Corona. He also participated in a mock drill done on Corona SOP at a local CHC in Thalisain Block, here.

In view of the increasing possibility of the return of the Corona epidemic, on the instructions of the Central Government, mock drills were organised across Uttarakhand today. Officials of the health department participated in the drill held across the state in various medical units.

The Minister said that the department is fully prepared to deal with Corona and has sufficient resources available for prevention and medicines to fight the pandemic.

Rawat was present at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Thalisain block of district Pauri today. He is currently on a tour of district Pauri. After his participation in the mock drill, Rawat closely inspected the preparations made in the hospital for Corona. He instructed the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital to improve the arrangements and remain in alert mode with regard to any possible wave. He directed the officers to keep a special watch on the migrants and tourists coming from outside in the area. In case of any symptoms of corona are detected in any person, then along with their treatment, samples should be sent to Doon Medical College for genome sequencing.

During the mock drill, Rawat also inspected the 250 LPM oxygen plant along with checking the availability of oxygen beds and oxygen concentrators, X-ray and ultrasound facilities available in the hospital. During this, he also witnessed a demo of the treatment of Corona patients, on which he instructed the departmental officers to run the arrangements in a better way. He said that mock drills have been organised in all the government hospitals of the state today, for the inspection of which responsibility had been entrusted to the higher officials of the government and the department in different medical units. The Health Minister assured the people of the state that adequate resources and medicines are available with the department to deal with any situation of corona in the state. Calling upon the people not to panic, he appealed to them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in public and to remain on alert.