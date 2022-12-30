Tourism Secretary flags off luxury Caravan for tourists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Dec: Tourists can now rent an ultra-luxury caravan to travel in Uttarakhand along with their family and friends to remote locations, courtesy the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB).

Sachin Kurve, State Tourism Secretary, flagged off one such caravan on Monday at the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board headquarters in Dehradun.

Over 900 kilometres will be covered during the eight-day journey of this caravan, which will start from 26 December from Pantnagar Airport. This 8 day caravan expedition will allow tourists to visit various tourist attractions of Uttarakhand. Over the next eight days, it will travel through Pantnagar, Tanakpur, Pancheshwar, Lohaghat, Binsar, Garur, Auli and New Tehri on its way to Dehradun.

Secretary Kurve said, “With this camping vehicle, tourists will be able to enjoy all the comforts of home while traveling. With this vehicle, it is possible to travel anywhere by road while still adhering to social distancing. Tourists will be able to reach their favorite tourist destinations easily by road. The vehicle has several amenities, including LCD TV, satellite TV, GPRS navigation system, washroom, pantry, coffee maker, microwave, etc.

A caravan has the advantage that it makes you feel like you are at home. In Uttarakhand, tourists can experience caravan tours to remote areas, forests, and along rivers. The caravan offers an atmosphere that feels like home, making it a comfortable and enjoyable place to travel with one’s family and friends. The initiative is also a good step toward providing self-employment to local residents and making them self-reliant. Tourists have been increasingly choosing caravan tourism as an economical travel option due to its accommodation and food facilities which eliminate the need to book a separate hotel room.

The Caravan has been included in the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme. The state government tourism policy permits the purchase of caravans by MSMEs. A grant is also provided for this purpose by the government. Both the tourists and the people of Uttarakhand will get direct benefits from this.