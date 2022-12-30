CM Dhami presented ‘Clean Politician Award’ by Nityanand Swami Jansewa Samiti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was honoured with the Clean Politician Award- 2022 by the ‘Nityanand Swami Jan Seva Samiti’, here, today. The programme had been organised on the occasion of Swami’s 94th birth anniversary at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Along with the Chief Minister, five other persons were also honoured on the occasion for their achievements in the fields of music, education, industry, medicine and culture. In addition, two dignitaries were given the Pride of Uttarakhand Award on this occasion.

Remembering the late Nityanand Swami, the first Chief Minister of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Swami’s determination to provide service to the last person in society was unprecedented. He was a dedicated person who worked selflessly as a lawyer, as a social worker and even as a Chief Minister. His life was an inspiration for everyone.

Dhami said that being the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Swami focussed on the concept of Antyodaya through his works. He did unprecedented work for improvement of the educational system, development of health services and welfare of the soldiers. Paying special attention to the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand, he created a unique identity of Uttarakhand in the entire country by establishing the state symbols of Uttarakhand.

Dhami also appreciated the work being done by the Nityananda Swami Janaseva Samiti in the field of social service inspired by Swami’s life. In the fields of education, environmental protection and personality development, significant work was being done by the committee at the ground level.

Dhami claimed that government is committed to the development of the state following the footsteps of Nityanand Swami. Expressing gratitude for being honoured with the Clean Politician Award, the Chief Minister said it is his personal endeavour to take up all the responsibilities with the objective of service and said that he tried to follow the mantra of ‘Sewa Paramo Dharma”. He added that he was grateful to the Sewa Samiti for considering him as deserving of this honour. He would treat the award as his inspiration and it would instill new energy in him to work even harder.

Those honoured by the Chief Minister at this programme included Jagar singer Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University Jitendra Joshi, MD, Manhari Group of Industries, Harendra Kumar Garg, ENT Surgeon Dr DM Kala and folk artist Prem Higwal.

In the absence of Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman awardee Ruskin Bond, his son Rakesh received the award, while Angad Barnala, son of former Governor of Uttarakhand, Surjit Singh Barnala, received the award on behalf of Prasoon Joshi.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal, MPs Rekha Verma, Naresh Bansal, former Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dr Ammar Rizvi, Parmarth Niketan’s Swami Chidanand Saraswati, eminent social activists Dr S Farooq, Dr RK Bakshi and Swami’s grandson Vinayak Sharma also addressed the audience. Swami’s daughter Jyotsna Swami Sharma also shared the dais with the dignitaries. Many dignitaries including the family members of the late Nityanand Swami were present at the programme.

Swami’s granddaughter Geetika Sharma’s initiative ‘Zaroori Hai’ was also launched on the occasion. The handicrafts of all districts of India would be promoted through this.

Sunil Mansingh was the Master of Ceremonies.