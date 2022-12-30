FRI campus restricts visitors’ entry in view of leopard sighting

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Two leopards with four cubs have been sighted in the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus during the past several days. The leopards have been sighted in the morning, day as well as evening time and, therefore, the FRI administration has decided to restrict the entry of morning and evening walkers visiting the campus for the time being. At present, the entry of all visitors including morning and evening walkers has been banned from 29 December to 15 January for security reasons and to prevent any untoward incident.