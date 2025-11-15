Govt is sensitive to concerns of UPNL Personnel: Ganesh Joshi 

UPNL Employees’ Federation delegation meets Sainik Welfare Minister

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 November: A delegation of office-bearers from the UPNL Employees’ Federation met Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi at his camp office today. The delegation prominently raised the demands for “equal pay for equal work” and regularization of UPNL employees.

Minister Ganesh Joshi listened to their concerns seriously and assured them of a positive response. He stated that the state government is sensitive to the issues of UPNL employees and is examining the matter with due seriousness. He added that an appropriate decision will be taken soon in the interest of UPNL personnel so that they can get the necessary relief.

Those present during the meeting included Vinod Godiyal, State President of UPNL Employees’ Federation; Vinay Prasad, General Secretary; Harish Kothari, PS Bora, and Jagatram Bhatt.