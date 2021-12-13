Govt tables bill to dissolve Devasthanam Board

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Dec: The Government today tabled as many as 8 bills in the House including the much expected bill to withdraw the formation of Uttarakhand Devasthanam Board that had been constituted by the BJP Government then headed by Trivendra Singh Rawat two years ago. It may be recalled that the bill to setup the Board replacing the traditional arrangement of Badri Kedar Temple Committee by the Devasthanam Board had been enacted into an Act to take over the management of the Char Dham temples and allied temples, 51 in all. The temples included Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri and 47 other temples and this had been contentious decision since the very beginning with all the stake holders including the Teerth Purohits of the temples concerned as well as many Hindu organisation and seers across the country opposing the bill. The bills that were tabled in the House included- The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Repeal Bill, 2021, Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Second Amendment Bill, 2021, Amrapali University Bill, 2021 (a private university being set up in Haldwani), Uttarakhand Nazul Land Management Settlement and Disposal Bill 2021, Society Registration Uttarakhand Amendment Bill, 2021, Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh) Public Service (Tribunals) (Amendment) Bill 2021, Uttarakhand Civil Law Amendment Bill, 2021, Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Board, Development and Regulation Revised Bill 2021.