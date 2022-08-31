Govt transfers 13 IAS, 9 PCS officers

Dehradun, 30 Aug: In a late night development, as has become the practice in Uttarakhand, the government today transferred 13 IAS officers and 9 PCS officers. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Anand Vardhan has been relieved of his charge as ACS Revenue but will retain every other charge. Shailesh Bagoli has been relieved of his charge as Secretary Agriculture but will retain all other charges. He has been replaced by Secretary BVRC Purshottam who has been given additional charge as Secretary Agriculture. Sachin Kurve has been relieved of his charge as Secretary Food and Civil Supplies and given additional charge as Secretary Revenue.

Brijesh Kumar Sant, Vice Chairman MDDA has been relieved of his charge as VC MDDA and replaced with Sonika who besides being the District Magistrate of Dehradun will also hold the charge as VC MDDA. Sant has been given shifted as Secretary Food & Civil Supplies. Deependra Chaudhary has been given additional charge as Secretary (In charge) Revenue while has been relieved as Secretary (In-charge) Sainik Kalyan.

Another important charge of Director General Information and Additional Secretary Information has gone to Bansidhar Tiwari who has replaced Ranveer Singh Chauhan as DG Information and Additional Secretary Information.