Govt’s action in Haridwar land scam reflects its zero tolerance to corruption: Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today asserted that the suspension of officials in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land scam underscores Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He emphasised that no one, irrespective of influence, is above the law in Uttarakhand.

Bhatt asserted that the action was not a result of Congress pressure but a natural outcome of the government’s commitment to a corruption-free administration. He reiterated that 180 arrests have been made in bribery cases across departments, reinforcing the state’s stringent anti-corruption measures.

Countering Congress’s claims that the action was politically driven, Bhatt stated that the investigation was conducted under Dhami’s directives, with officials suspended based on factual findings. He criticised the Congress regime, alleging that corruption was openly patronised in the past, where formal investigations were initiated but no concrete action was taken.

Bhatt further remarked that Congress leaders caught in corruption scandals on camera are now attempting to lecture on integrity, adding that the people of Uttarakhand are aware of this hypocrisy.