Former BJP leader shot dead in Manduwala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Rohit Negi (22), a former BJP Mandal President, was shot dead late at night at Peepal Chowk in the Manduwala area under Premnagar police station jurisdiction. Two men on a motorcycle opened fire at him while he was sitting in a Bolero car with his friends. His friends immediately rushed him to Graphic Era Hospital in Jhajhra, where doctors declared him dead.

According to SP, City, Pramod Kumar, Rohit was at a friend’s house in Nayagaon on the night of the incident. He was accompanied by a few friends, including a female friend of one of his close companions. During that time, the woman received a phone call from one of the accused, which led to an argument.

“Rohit spoke to the accused on the call and told him not to use abusive language with the woman. The argument became intense. The accused also threatened Rohit. Later, when Rohit was returning home and reached Peepal Chowk, two men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on his car. The bullet hit Rohit in the neck. The attackers fled the scene immediately after,” he added.

Sources revealed that the main accused has been identified as Azhar Tyagi. He was reportedly in love with the woman who was with Rohit that night and became furious upon learning she was with someone else. In a fit of rage, he allegedly fired at Rohit.

Rohit’s friend, Abhishek Bartwal, has filed a complaint at Premnagar police station. Based on his statement, a case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown assailants.

“A special team has been formed, and the SOG has been assigned to monitor the case. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and efforts are on to arrest the accused soon,” said SP City Pramod Kumar.