Tree falls on Passenger Vehicle, One Dead

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: A tree fell on a passenger vehicle near Bhawani Balika Inter College on Chakrata Road, here, on Tuesday. At the time of the accident, seven people were in the vehicle. One person died, while another passenger received minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Pal (48), son of Prem Lal and a resident of Uttarkashi. The accident took place near the Ballupur flyover. The vehicle was traveling from Dehradun to Barkot, Uttarkashi. It was driven by Mahavir Singh Rawat, also a resident of Uttarkashi.

According to the police, Arvind Pal was sitting in the middle seat when the tree suddenly fell on the vehicle due to heavy rainfall. He was seriously injured, while another passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Doon Hospital by a 108 ambulance, where doctors declared Arvind Pal dead.

After receiving the information, the Vasant Vihar police reached the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal formalities are underway. The damaged vehicle has been moved to the police station for safety.