World Bicycle Day 2025: Pedaling Towards a Sustainable Future

By Uttam Kumar Dalvi

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Every year, on 3 June, people across the globe come together to celebrate World Bicycle Day—a tribute to the timeless, two-wheeled vehicle that continues to transform lives and communities. Declared by the United Nations in April 2018, the day recognises the bicycle as a simple, affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable mode of transport. The idea was first proposed by Professor Leszek Sibilski, a US based sociologist and cycling advocate, and received unanimous support from all 193 UN member states. Since then, World Bicycle Day has become a global call to action urging individuals, policymakers, and communities to embrace cycling for health, mobility, and a cleaner planet.

This Year’s Theme was “Cycling for a Sustainable Future”. The 2025 theme emphasises the broader impact of cycling in creating a better world. It underlines cycling’s role in: Environmental Sustainability – Reducing air pollution and cutting carbon emissions Healthier Lifestyles – Enhancing physical and mental well-being Social Inclusion – Making transportation more accessible and equitable Community Connection – Building social bonds and civic engagement.

Cycling is more than just a means of travel; it’s a lifestyle choice that supports sustainability, public health, and community development.

To mark the occasion, the District Sports Office in Dehradun hosted an inspiring event on 1 June with active participation from the Sports Minister. Citizens, local leaders, students, and cycling enthusiasts came together to promote the message that cycling is for everyone – not just athletes, but commuters, families, and youth.

In recent years, the Doon Valley has seen cyclists rallying for various social and environmental causes, from forest conservation to water preservation. The presence of respected officials, including the District Magistrate, has reinforced the idea that cycling can serve as a catalyst for meaningful change.

Ancient Indian wisdom speaks of the Pancha Tattva—Water, Air, Earth, Fire, and Sky—the five elements that form the essence of life. Every time one chooses to cycle, one honours these elements by conserving fuel, reducing pollution, and protecting nature. In this way, cycling becomes an act of silent activism, rooted in both tradition and forward-thinking environmental responsibility.

Whether it’s commuting to work, going to school, running errands, or exploring on weekends—cycling can be woven into everyday life. When individuals adopt cycling, they become ambassadors of change, inspiring others to follow and creating a ripple effect that can lead to large-scale transformation.

Youth and the “Sunday on Cycle” Movement

In his appeal to the nation, the Prime Minister has encouraged citizens to take up the “Sunday on Cycle” initiative—a weekly movement aimed at promoting physical fitness and environmental consciousness.

To the youth of India: let each Sunday be your ride toward a better body, a sharper mind, and a cleaner planet. Make cycling not just a weekend ritual, but a daily commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future.

Let’s Not Just Ride for the Occasion—Let’s Ride for a Cause.

Each time we pedal, we’re not just moving forward on the road—we’re moving forward as a society. On this World Bicycle Day, let’s commit to making cycling a way of life—for our health, our communities, and our planet.