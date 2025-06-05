Trivendra Rawat praises CM for action in land scam, seeks deeper probe

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Reacting sharply to the suspension of two IAS officers and one PCS officer in the Haridwar land scam, former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat has called for a detailed investigation into the scam. At the same time, the former CM also praised the government for its action against the guilty officials.

Speaking on the matter, Rawat questioned how the officials had the courage to misappropriate government funds amounting to Rs over 50 crores. He emphasised that those who betray the state must face strict action and urged authorities to ensure a thorough probe into the scam.

While Rawat praised the government’s action of ordering vigilance probe and also suspending some senior officers over their involvement in the scam, he also maintained that suspensions alone were not enough. He insisted that those truly responsible for orchestrating the scam must be held accountable.