“Be courageous, realise your dreams,” Gadkari advises graduating students

Gadkari praised Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s vision, saying that he is not only educating students but also shaping them into good human beings.
During the ceremony, he awarded PhDs to Rakhi Ghanshala, Hemani Semwal, Savita Negi, Vartika Agarwal, and Anil Raturi.
CM Dhami highlighted the government’s vision to make youth “future-ready” and shared that incubation centres have been set up to support startups and innovation. He also mentioned the implementation of the country’s strictest anti-cheating law in Uttarakhand, which has helped over 23,000 youth secure government jobs in the past three years.
Dr VK Saraswat, Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University and a member of NITI Aayog, formally inaugurated the convocation ceremony. Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh presented a report stating that the university has consistently been ranked among the top 100 institutions in India for the last five years. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, it secured the 52nd rank nationally. The university offers over 80 courses and boasts world[1]class faculty. Pro-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma proposed the vote of thanks, and Dr MP Singh hosted the event.
The event was also attended by Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Graphic Era President Prof Kamal Ghanshala, Chancellor and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, and Vice Chancellor Prof Narpinder Singh.
The ceremony began with a grand and dignified academic procession. Distinguished guests included Graphic Era Group’s Chief Patron RC Ghanshala, Chairperson Laxmi Ghanshala, Academic Council members & former CEO & MD of BrahMos Dr Sudhir Mishra, Director General of UCOST Dr Durgesh Pant, Registrar Dr Naresh Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Santosh S Sarraf, and other dignitaries.
CM lauds Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s achievements
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mentioned Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s journey, who started with just Rs 29,000 capital and turned Graphic Era into one of the top universities.
The Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that the new highways, all-weather roads, and expressways have made travel convenient across the country. A ropeway being built in Kedarnath will reduce travel time from Sonprayag to Kedarnath to just 36 minutes. He also highlighted the Chief Minister’s initiative of building elevated roads to transform the city’s infrastructure. Dr Ghanshala described Gadkari as a dynamic speaker who inspires and energises youth and shared a memory from Gadkari’s time in Nagpur.
46 receive Gold Medals, 3142 get Degrees
Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 3 Jun: In the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, 3,142 students and research scholars were awarded degrees. In the ceremony, 37 scholars were provided PhD degrees. Forty-six students who topped their courses were awarded gold medals, 44 with silver medals and 46 with bronze medals.
Students awarded PhD degrees at the convocation included Ayesha, Darshan, Sriranjini AS, Sandeep Jayanti, Ala Sutariya and Afreen Praveen. In the ceremony, 46 students were awarded gold medals including Saksham Mittal, Sakshi Lekhwar, Yushra Zaidi, Shivam Mundepi, Shivani Mehra, Mayank Singh and Arun Kumar. Forty-four students were awarded Silver medals including Aman Vishwakarma, Rishita Saraswat, Yachika Vashisht, Gaurav Sengar, Gyandeep, Rahul Nautiyal and Seema. Among the 46 students awarded Bronze medals were Sneha, Gaurav Kumar, Priya Arya, Prateek Kumar, Akshat Singhal, Aryaman Singh and Akshita Singh.
A total of 3,142 students from the batch of 2024 received degrees from undergraduate to PhD level in the convocation ceremony. These include scholars and students from Engineering, Management, Computer Application, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Commerce, English, Mathematics and Hotel Management departments. Among these, 798 students received postgraduate degrees and 2,307 students were honoured with undergraduate degrees.