“Be courageous, realise your dreams,” Gadkari advises graduating students

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari , CM Dhami participate in GEU’s 12th Convocation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari , and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the 12th Convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, held here today. During the ceremony, students were awarded PhD degrees and other academic honours. Nitin Gadkari was also conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the university.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Gadkari congratulated the graduating students and remarked that the occasion was a testament to their hard work, dedication, and determination. He emphasised that academic degrees come with responsibility and that, India, being home to the world’s largest youth population, possesses immense talent and skill.

He urged the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers, and to dream big while having the courage to realise those dreams. “Credibility, honesty, and a passion for excellence will lead you forward. One must always strive to keep learning,” he said.

Gadkari highlighted the significant progress India has made in infrastructure development, especially in the construction of bridges, tunnels, roads, and highways. He shared that the central government is actively promoting green energy, noting that hydrogen fuel—produced from organic municipal waste—is being explored as a cost-effective and sustainable fuel option. He mentioned that he personally uses a hydrogen-powered vehicle.

He further stated that India is a land of youth, researchers, and startups, with Indian-origin CEOs leading many top global companies—demonstrating India’s strength and talent. He also stressed the need to work towards improving the nation’s Domestic Happiness Index.

Gadkari praised Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s vision, saying that he is not only educating students but also shaping them into good human beings. During the ceremony, he awarded PhDs to Rakhi Ghanshala, Hemani Semwal, Savita Negi, Vartika Agarwal, and Anil Raturi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Nitin Gadkari and praised him as the “Vishwakarma of modern India”, citing the rapid development of world-class expressways, green corridors, logistics hubs, and road networks under his leadership.

The Chief Minister encouraged youth to utilise their knowledge and skills for building a developed India. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is emerging as a leader in education and innovation. New-age courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data are being introduced in universities and research institutions. Science centres are also being established in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Almora to promote scientific research.

CM Dhami highlighted the government’s vision to make youth “future-ready” and shared that incubation centres have been set up to support startups and innovation. He also mentioned the implementation of the country’s strictest anti-cheating law in Uttarakhand, which has helped over 23,000 youth secure government jobs in the past three years.

Dr VK Saraswat, Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University and a member of NITI Aayog, formally inaugurated the convocation ceremony. Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh presented a report stating that the university has consistently been ranked among the top 100 institutions in India for the last five years. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, it secured the 52nd rank nationally. The university offers over 80 courses and boasts world[1]class faculty. Pro-Chancellor Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma proposed the vote of thanks, and Dr MP Singh hosted the event.

The event was also attended by Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, Graphic Era President Prof Kamal Ghanshala, Chancellor and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, and Vice Chancellor Prof Narpinder Singh.

The ceremony began with a grand and dignified academic procession. Distinguished guests included Graphic Era Group’s Chief Patron RC Ghanshala, Chairperson Laxmi Ghanshala, Academic Council members & former CEO & MD of BrahMos Dr Sudhir Mishra, Director General of UCOST Dr Durgesh Pant, Registrar Dr Naresh Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Santosh S Sarraf, and other dignitaries.

CM lauds Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s achievements Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mentioned Dr Kamal Ghanshala’s journey, who started with just Rs 29,000 capital and turned Graphic Era into one of the top universities. The Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that the new highways, all-weather roads, and expressways have made travel convenient across the country. A ropeway being built in Kedarnath will reduce travel time from Sonprayag to Kedarnath to just 36 minutes. He also highlighted the Chief Minister’s initiative of building elevated roads to transform the city’s infrastructure. Dr Ghanshala described Gadkari as a dynamic speaker who inspires and energises youth and shared a memory from Gadkari’s time in Nagpur.