Pakistan’s Dilemma

India has emphatically stated that it will only hold talks with Pakistan on ending the terrorism that emanates from that country, and the return of PoK. This can be described as a difficult proposition because it requires Pakistan to give up entirely on what it considers its raison d’etre. Consider the ideological line that its ‘Field Marshal’, Asim Munir, has laid down, which considers the difference between Muslims and Hindus as fundamental and permanent. In contrast, however, the former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto at least pretends to be rational and presents terrorism as a challenge to both nations. However, he too denies Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border terrorist attacks.

India is in no hurry for any interaction with its western neighbour, but its suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is a ticking timebomb for Pakistan. The longer time India gets to divert river waters and build infrastructure for this purpose, the greater suffering Pakistan will have to endure. As such, it will need to make some kind of a deal to India’s satisfaction or go to war on the issue. The latter would, of course, be a suicidal move. It is already feeling the pressure which is why it is using China’s upstream position on the Brahmputra as a counter-threat.

The third and more intelligent option would be to end its patronage of terror outfits in a transparent manner. There are many ways of doing this that would satisfy India and the global community. It would require gaining control over its military, which is the actual genesis of this strategy. This everybody realises would be easier said than done. There are reasons why the military retains such a strong hold over the establishment, and these will have to be removed, one by one. Making peace in Baluchistan would be a first step. Putting the military in its place requires a united political stand and clearly articulated public opinion. If the present government feels it is more important to survive, then it will continue to make concessions to the men in uniform. However, if it desires to take back control, it will also have to find a way to release former prime minister Imran Khan from jail and forge a joint front for national revival.

All of this, it may be noted, has nothing to do directly with India, but is necessary for any kind of understanding between the two nations. A politically stable Pakistan that ditches its self-destructive policies is the first step in normalisation of relations. Till then, they will have to learn to conserve water in all the ways possible.