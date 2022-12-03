Graduation Ceremony held of Army Cadet College 120th Course

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Dec: The Army Cadet College is an integral wing of the Indian Military Academy. The college was established to train and induct deserving soldiers into the officer cadre. A total of 69 Cadets of the Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing graduated, today, and were conferred degrees by Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, during the presentation ceremony at the Chetwode Hall of the Indian Military Academy.

The ceremony was presided over by the IMA Commandant, Lt General Vijay Kumar Mishra. The Army Cadet College has a rich history of training select personnel from other ranks of all the three Services who display potential to become officers in the Indian Army. After three years of training at the Army Cadet College, the Cadets of the graduating course will join the Indian Military Academy for one year for their Pre-Commissioning Training.

The Commandant, in his convocation address, congratulated the Course for successfully completing the three years of rigorous training at the Army Cadet College Wing and having crossed this milestone in their professional career. He emphasised that character, self discipline, courage, motivation, positive attitude and professional competence are pillars of the successful leader.

The Award Winners of the 120th Army Cadet College Wing Course were: COAS Medals – Gold Medal – WCA Prabeen Kumar Singh; Silver Medal – WCC Alok Singh; Bronze Medal – PCC Manish Giri.

The Commandant’s Silver Medals went to: First in Service Subjects – WCA Prabeen Kumar Singh; First in Humanities Stream – WCC Alok Singh; First in Science Stream – WCA Prabeen Kumar Singh.

On this occasion, the Commandant also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to NUBRA Company for being the Champion of Army Cadet College. The Banner is awarded to the Company that excels in various competitions like Sports, Academics, Camps, Debates and Interior Economy. In the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier Sameer Karol, Commander, Army Cadet College Wing, and his team of instructors, Faculty Members for their diligent efforts in shaping the Cadets into potential officers. He also appreciated the stellar contribution being made by the ACC Wing in ongoing transformational efforts of IMA.