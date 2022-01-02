Graphic Era only university from U’khand in ARIIA 2021 ‘excellent category’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Dec: Graphic Era Deemed University has once again proved its excellence at the national level. The Central Government has declared Graphic Era Deemed University as excellent in the Atal Ranking. Graphic Era has been adjudged as excelling in the technical category of University, Deemed University (Private/Self Financed) for achievements related to innovation.

The Union Ministry of Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have included Graphic Era Deemed University in the excellent band in the Atal Innovation Ranking – 2021. Union Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education Dr Abhay Jere and AICTE Chairman Dr Anil D Sahasrabuddhe have issued the certificate in this regard.

Since the creation of the world’s smallest ECG machine at the Technical Business Incubator (TBI) located in Graphic Era, the teachers of varsity have been gifting the world one new discovery after another. By creating a first-of-its-kind kit in the world to diagnose typhoid, they have presented the gift of eliminating doubts about the results of the Bidal test. Subsequently, Graphic Era has succeeded in developing the technology of making membranes used in sensors from sugarcane juice and then discovered the method of making nano-composite membranes. The Central Government has registered the patents of these new discoveries in the name of Graphic Era Deemed University.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group, has said that Graphic Era encourages teachers and students in many ways to make new discoveries. In addition, the university has state-of-the-art laboratories, best facilities and highly qualified and experienced faculty for innovation. He congratulated the teachers and students on this proud achievement and called for continuous progress in this direction.

Vice Chancellor Dr HN Nagaraja said that large scale research and new discoveries are being done at Graphic Era. The Central Government has placed its stamp on this excellent work by giving it an excellent category.