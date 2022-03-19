Graphic Era sets an example of harmony in Holi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Mar: In Graphic Era Deemed University, youth from different communities and countries set an example of harmony by celebrating Holi with love and enthusiasm. Holika Dahan was celebrated in the university ground late in the evening. Chancellor Prof.R. C. Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Dr H. N. Nagaraja and Tejashwi Ghanshala along with faculties, officers and youngsters from different sects of the country and abroad residing in hostels participated in this function with great enthusiasm. On this occasion students danced to the tunes of D. J. for a long time. Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group in his message on this occasion said that this festival of Holi is not just a festival of applying colors, but it also has the spirit of bringing brightness and happiness to everyone’s faces in the form of colors. For this it is very important that with the spirit of sharing each other’s happiness and sorrow, we also move forward to achieve our goals. Earlier, the Hotel Management Department in the university organized the Holi Milan function like every year. In this ceremony, youth of different languages and regions flaunted their culinary skills by preparing traditional dishes made in different parts of the country on Holi in different styles and flavors – Gunjia, Kanji, Dahi Bade, Sabudana Rolls, etc. The department was specially decorated on this occasion. Holi Milan ceremony was organized in the premises. Vice Chancellor Dr Nagaraja termed the efforts of the students as brilliant. The Dean of Hotel Management, Prof. RC Pandey and Head of the Department Amar Dabral were also present.