Graphic Era will provide free education to dependants of martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 July: Graphic Era has announced to take over the responsibility of higher education of the dependants of the five brave men who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.
Graphic Era Group of Institutions Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala condemned the terrorist attack and said that Graphic Era will provide free higher education to the dependants of these warriors Their dependent brothers and sisters of these martyrs can do any course including engineering, management from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. No fee will be charged from them.
Dr Ghanshala said that the entire country stands with Rifleman Anuj Negi, Rifleman Adarsh Negi, Naib Subedar Anand Singh, Naik Vinod Singh and Hawaldar Kamal Singh. By improving the lives of the dependents of these martyrs, we can fulfill some of their dreams.
It is worth noting that before this, Graphic Era has taken the initiative of providing free education to the forest workers martyred while extinguishing the forest fires, the families of the victims of Balasore train accident, the disaster victims of Joshimath and the children of many martyrs. Children from many affected families are taking advantage of this.