Graphic Era will provide free education to dependants of martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 July: Graphic Era has announced to take over the responsibility of higher education of the dependants of the five brave men who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala condemned the terrorist attack and said that Graphic Era will provide free higher education to the dependants of these warriors Their dependent brothers and sisters of these martyrs can do any course including engineering, management from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. No fee will be charged from them.