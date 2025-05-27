Guniyal, Purkul & Chandroti villagers lead Grassroots Cleanliness Movement

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: In a commendable initiative that underscores the power of community ownership, Guniyal, Purkul and Chandroti villagers have taken charge of their environment by organising their second self-led cleanliness drive. With growing concern over the unchecked spread of garbage—largely attributed to unmindful visitors and lack of sustained responsibility—residents are now stepping forward to reclaim the beauty and cleanliness of their surroundings. What sets this movement apart is its local leadership. Women and children have emerged as the primary champions of the cause, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns and leading cleaning efforts across the villages. Children, in particular, are being sensitised about waste segregation, responsible disposal, and the long-term impact of littering—an education many believe will sow the seeds for lasting change. “For years, clean-up drives came and went, often spearheaded by outsiders who left once the job was done. But real change can only come when the people most affected take ownership,” said a local organiser. “We’re doing our part, but we need government support and adequate funding to amplify our efforts. The challenge is big, but our resolve is bigger.”

The problem of garbage accumulation has been mounting over the years, especially during peak tourist seasons. Visitors drawn to the natural beauty of these regions often leave behind plastic waste and other litter, with little regard for the consequences. The absence of accountability has made cleanliness seem like someone else’s responsibility—until now. Buoyed by the success of recent efforts, the villagers are now preparing for a larger campaign on World Environment Day (June 5th). The event will once again be led by women and children, reinforcing the message that environmental stewardship begins at home and is most effective when driven from the grassroots. The movement serves as a hopeful model for rural sustainability—one where communities, despite limited resources, rise together to protect what is theirs. With continued support and recognition, such initiatives could light the way for other villages across the state—and the country.

Despite the rain, the spirit of community shone brightly today as local women and schoolchildren came together for Phase 2 of the Purkul Village Clean-Up Drive. Starting from Canara Bank near Antara and going up to the Kasiga School crossing, the team’s energy was infectious.

The enthusiasm shown by senior citizens from Antara and Eden was especially heartening and served as an inspiration to all passers-by—even if no one joined in. The group, Let’s Do It, kept the mood upbeat by singing its “Garbage Collection Song” along the way to raise awareness.

They also took time to speak with shopkeepers about managing waste responsibly and encouraged them to be more mindful of their garbage disposal practices.

It’s clear that changing mindsets and building awareness will take time—but they are committed to this long journey. The aim is to make Purkul Village a sustainable role model for cleanliness and community participation.