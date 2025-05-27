Chief Minister Dhami expresses joy over Padma Shri Awards to Uttarakhand’s Radha Bhatt, Hugh Gantzer, and Late Colleen Gantzer

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 27 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness on the occasion of the Padma Shri awards presented by the President of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. He congratulated Radha Bhatt for her contribution to social service, and Hugh Gantzer and the Late Colleen Gantzer for their work in travel writing, describing this as an honour not only for them but for the entire state of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that Radha Bhatt, who hails from a remote region of Uttarakhand, has made a significant contribution in the fields of environmental protection, social service, and women’s education. As the Chairperson of the Himalaya Seva Sangh, New Delhi, she has been associated with several Gandhian organizations and has previously received many prestigious awards.

Speaking about Hugh Gantzer, CM Dhami described him as a renowned travel writer from Uttarakhand whose writings have inspired a large number of Indian and international authors. He added that the late Colleen Gantzer authored over 3,000 articles, columns, and magazine features, along with more than 30 books. She set high standards in travel writing in India. Through her powerful and evocative writing, she not only deepened readers’ love for the country but also inspired many aspiring writers.

Due to unavoidable reasons Hugh Gantzer could not travel to Delhi to receive the award. He lives in Mussoorie.