Democratic Medium

One needs only to see the quality and content of material posted on social media to realise what a democratising role the internet and ubiquitous smartphones have played. Even while conceding that the medium also allows a lot of toxic material to be spread, what needs consideration is the manner in which ordinary people have educated themselves in the vocabulary of social media. Various distinct styles and formats have developed over the years that are understood and utilised by users.

It is not at all unusual, now, for a brick kiln worker to be making vlogs about his life (particularly the quality of his wife’s cooking), or a farmer’s wife spouting high level folk style philosophy, or a boy in the mountains interestingly describing what happens in his village. Some of those who continue with making quality content are described as ‘influencers’, as that is what they do – influence people’s opinions through information, humour, and context. Politicians seek to stay in their good graces as they recognise the impact such vloggers can have on public opinion. Some content creators even land up in court because they manage to draw the ire of those in power.

What is commendable is how just the easy availability of a medium and content has led people to teach themselves the art of the narrative. It has had an impact even on the more traditional genre like films, particularly those that are not stuck in an established format. This can be seen in the improvement in the content of even regional cinema, such as in the Garhwali and Kumaoni languages. Even five years ago, this filmmaking was mostly an attempt to duplicate mainstream Hindi cinema. Now, the content is remarkably original, with better production quality and performances.

Even in the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, a lot of the ‘war’ was fought on social media, and it was not so one-sided as it was on the ground. While some content was genuinely hate-filled, much of it was full of humour and a poignant understanding of the futility of war. It brought out more than anything else the similarities between the two peoples, the commonality of idioms and language. If and when the two nations manufacture a lasting peace, and overcome the stranglehold of fundamentalism and ideology over an otherwise individualistic civilisation, do not be surprised if this new democratic medium plays a significant role in bridging the differences. In the meantime, click on the positivity, wherever you find it!