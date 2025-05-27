Graded, Not Educated

By Jay Prakash Pandey

The destiny of any nation is shaped by its education system. In a land where learning was once akin to spiritual evolution, education today has been reduced to a mere report card. What once nurtured holistic growth in the ashrams of yore has now become a racetrack of rankings and percentages. The sanctity of co-existence has faded; education has become a battlefield of competition.

India’s intellectual heritage envisioned education as a path to the complete flowering of human potential. Ancient universities like Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, Vallabhi, and Odantapuri were not merely places of instruction, they were arenas of dialogue. Knowledge was not a means to professional success, but a journey towards inner understanding. There were no report cards. No percentages. A student’s merit was reflected in character, reason, and social conscience.

Education was referred to as Vidya, the force that guides life with discernment, dialogue, and humility. The Upanishads speak: “Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye” meaning knowledge is that which liberates. Today’s educational framework, however, shackles the human spirit in the chains of numerical evaluation. What was once the unfolding of the soul is now confined within the rigidity of marksheets.

The greatest tragedy of our times is that education is no longer a sacred pursuit. It has become a contest. It is no longer a dialogue. It is data. In this silent erosion, both teacher and student are slowly alienated from the soul of learning. Until we awaken to this decay of consciousness, the true meaning of education will keep slipping through our fingers. For education was meant to create human beings, not memory machines.

The warmth of thought has been blanketed by the cold calculations of percentages. Curiosity, imagination, and moral sensitivity now lie outside the domain of evaluation. Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Education must not be limited to livelihood; it must shape the character and the wholeness of life.” But today’s education neither converses with life’s dilemmas nor celebrates the beauty of character. A student who scores 98% is declared “brilliant”, but the one who spends time in an old-age home, sculpts art from waste, or volunteers for society receives no measurable recognition.

A student scoring 100 in Mathematics and 40 in Art is considered average at 70%. In doing so, we ignore the possibility that they may be a mathematical genius. This obsession with averaging crushes excellence by trying to equalise what is meant to shine in its own domain.

The real crisis of percentage-based assessment is not just its inadequacy, it is its betrayal of the spirit of knowledge. Education is no longer an expansion of inquiry, but a rehearsal of information. A student is not judged by their ability to think, but by their capacity to reproduce an answer verbatim.

This structure also deepens social inequalities. Children in elite urban schools are evaluated by the same exams as those in remote villages without electricity, books, or coaching. A uniform paper assumes a uniform journey, a dangerous illusion of equality that mocks justice. Albert Einstein once said, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid.” Today, millions of children are internalising a false sense of failure simply because their talents do not conform to this model.

This cult of percentage has deceived even parents. They no longer seek to understand their child’s temperament, dreams, or inclinations. Only the marksheet matters. “Bring 90%, or your future is doomed” is a pressure that has led to rising mental health issues, even suicides. Can a number be worth a life? That question should haunt us.

Dr BR Ambedkar once wrote, “Knowledge is a weapon of social change, but it must be sharpened with independent thought and moral vision.” Is today’s system offering such a vision? Or is it simply manufacturing test-takers? That is the Yudhishthir’s dilemma we face.

The New Education Policy promises multi-dimensional evaluation, skill-based learning, and flexible curricula. But unless society renounces its worship of numbers, no reform can take root. The value system must change before the examination system can. The true goal of education is not to produce doctors, engineers, or bureaucrats. It is to nurture human beings. And to be human is to embody empathy, intellect, imagination, and engagement.

Education was never meant to be a scoreboard. It was meant to be a mirror — reflecting the depth of thought, the spark of imagination, and the grace of being human. When society begins to see beyond marksheets and rankings, only then will education return to its true calling not as a race to the top, but as a quiet, lifelong journey toward wisdom, empathy, and inner freedom.

(Jay Prakash Pandey is an Author, Independent Columnist, and Manager, ONGC, Dehradun.)