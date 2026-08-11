Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib to close on 10 Oct

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Aug: The Chairman of Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, announced today that the annual Yatra to the sacred shrine of Shri Hemkunt Sahib will formally close on 10 October 2026.

This year’s pilgrimage season commenced with the ceremonial opening of the portals of Shri Hemkunt Sahib on 23 May 2026. Since the opening, more than 2.16 lakh devotees from across India and abroad have been blessed with the holy darshan of the shrine. The enthusiasm of the pilgrims has remained high throughout.

At present, the Hemkunt valley is in full bloom. All the flowers that blossom in the Valley of Flowers are currently flowering here in their full splendour. In addition, the rare Brahm Kamal, which is found only in these higher terrains, is also in bloom. Devotees are requested to make the best use of these pleasant and breathtaking natural views and to fully enjoy the divine beauty of nature.

Shri Hemkunt Sahib holds profound spiritual significance in the Sikh tradition. Situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet amidst seven snow-clad peaks and a pristine glacial lake, it is revered as the place of intense meditation (tapasthan) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh in his previous incarnation, as described in the Bachittar Natak of the Dasam Granth. Pilgrims who undertake this challenging journey are inspired by devotion, discipline, courage, and the desire to unite with the Divine.

The Chairman, Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Uttarakhand, the district administration, police, security forces, the Indian Army, sevadars, and the entire sangat for their active cooperation. He requested all departments concerned and sevadars to continue rendering their selfless service with the same dedication throughout the remaining period of the Yatra, so that the pilgrimage remains safe, disciplined, and devotee-friendly till the very last day.

All devotees are earnestly requested to complete their Yatra well before 10 October 2026. After this date, the portals will remain closed due to the onset of winter snowfall in the higher reaches.