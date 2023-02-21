Harbans Kapoor Memorial Cricket Match held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The Harbans Kapoor Memorial Trust Friendship Cricket Match, dedicated to senior Uttarakhand BJP leader the late Harbans Kapoor, was organised at the Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, here, today. The objective was to encourage the youth of the state towards sports.

The match was played between Harbans Kapoor XI and the Varshej Sports College. Batting first, Harbans Kapoor XI set a target of 130 runs, losing 10 wickets in 20 overs. The Sports College XI was defeated on the basis of excellent fielding and bowling in the last over in an interesting match.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Agarwal were present as Special Guests.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal encouraged the players by playing a few balls. He said on the occasion, “I bow down to such a great man who was also interested in sports.”

Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor congratulated all the players. She said that such events will boost the morale of young players.