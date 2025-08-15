Haridwar Press Club holds Bicentennial Celebration of Hindi Journalism

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 12 Aug: The bi-centenary celebrations of Hindi journalism got off to a grand start today at the Haridwar Press Club.

Addressing today’s programme, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said that the basic mantra of Indian culture is Satyamev Jayate. Journalists should always perform their work keeping this basic mantra in mind. He said that he has a special affection for the journalists of Press Club Haridwar because there is always an effort to do something new here. Other topics are discussed along with journalism.

Hindi Bi-Centenary celebrations were inaugurated in a grand manner in the auditorium of Press Club Haridwar. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of lamps. Vijay Dutt Shridhar, founder of Madhavrao Sapre Museum, Bhopal, who was present as the keynote speaker, described the journey of 200 years of Hindi journalism very well and said that Press Club Haridwar is the first organisation to organize a series of lectures to mark the completion of 200 years of Hindi journalism in the whole of India. For this, the Press Club President, General Secretary, Convener, Board and all the members are congratulated. He said that inspiration should be taken from Press Club Haridwar to organise such programs in the whole of India. Vijay Dutt Shridhar said that there are two types of eternal truths in journalism. The first is Narad Sanchalak, who communicates information with the desire for public welfare and the second is from the mythological story Mahabharata where Sanjaya narrates the situation of Kurukshetra to the blind Dhritarashtra. He said that fake news started from the Mahabharata period, when Dharmaraj Yudhishthira was asked to lie to keep Dronacharya away from the war. He said that fake news is a huge threat to democracy. It is not possible to stop it legally. For this, senior journalists will have to give cultured education to the future generation.

As the Chief Guest, National President of NUJI, Ras Bihari said that there has been a huge change in the level of journalism with time. At present, the freedom of journalists has been curbed. There was a time when journalism gave the mantra to uproot the British. Today it has gone into the hands of capitalists, industrialists and the government.

Chief coordinator of the programme Sunil Dutt Pandey said that five events will be organised throughout the year in the Hindi Bicentennial Celebration. Coordinator Gulshan Nayyar said that Hindi journalism has established new dimensions before and after independence. Organising a programme today on the entry of Hindi journalism into its 200th year is a matter of pride. Press Club President Dharmendra Chaudhary welcomed all the guests on the stage and thanked others for their presence. On this occasion, the President, and General Secretary Deepak Mishra thanked the guests. The members of the Press Club honoured the guests by presenting them with garlands, shawls, Rudraksha garlands, Ganga water and souvenirs. The programme was conducted by Dr Shiva Agarwal, General Secretary of NUJI Uttarakhand Haridwar. Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University Dinesh Chand Shastri, Journalism Incharge of Gurukul Kangri University Dr Ajit Tomar, District President of NUJI Adesh Tyagi, Sanjay Arya, Treasurer Kashiram Saini, Vikas Kumar Jha, Rahul Verma, Dr Rajnikant Shukla, Sanjay Arya, Sanjay Rawal, Shravan Kumar Jha, Amit Kumar Gupta, Naresh Diwan Shaili, Subhash Kapil, Vikas Kumar Jha, BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, former President Sandeep Goyal, Luv Sharma, Ashu Chaudhary, Tarun Nayyar, Pt Adhir Kaushik, Pt Pawan Krishna Shastri, Vibhas Mishra, Aman Garg, Murali Manohar, Som Tyagi, Himanshu Dwivedi, Gopal Krishna Patuwar, Dr. Sunil Joshi, Jagdish Lal Pahwa, Dr Vishal Garg, Ashwini Arora, Mudit Agarwal, Manoj Khanna, Dr Manoj Sohi, Balkrishna Shastri, Pratibha Verma, Thakur Shailendra Singh, Ashish Mishra, KK Paliwal, MS Nawaz, Tanveer Ali, Rao Riyasat Pundir, Avikshit Raman, Naresh Diwan Shaili, Dr Parvindra, Jogendra Singh Mavi, Rajesh Sharma, Pradeep Garg, Daya Shankar Verma, Sumit Yash Kalyan, Pulkit Shukla, Lalitendra Nath and other journalists were present on the occasion.