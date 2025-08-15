Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Mussoorie, shop collapses, hotel damaged

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 12 Aug: Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mussoorie on Tuesday morning. Dalbir Singh Gusain’s old shop near Hotel WildFlower in ward number 12 of Mussoorie Municipal Council suddenly collapsed. Along with this, the hotel attached to the shop has also come under threat

According to local residents, the torrential rain that was going on intermittently throughout the night had weakened the ground. As soon as people woke up in the morning, a loud sound shook the entire area. It was seen that Dalbir Singh’s shop had turned into rubble. While the shop has been completely damaged in this accident, the hotel located next to it has also been partially damaged. Due to the collapse of the shop, all the goods, furniture and construction material kept there have been destroyed, due to which Gusain has suffered financial loss of lakhs of rupees. However, it was fortunate that no one was present in the shop at the time of the incident, due to which loss of life was averted.

On receiving information about the incident, Naib Tehsildar Kamal Rathore reached the spot. He reviewed the situation and said that he would submit a report to the higher officials. He said that this area could be vulnerable to a possible landslide. He added that the victim would be helped under the disaster rules.