SBS University holds Anti-Ragging Week with message of Zero Tolerance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh (SBS) University marked the start of Anti-Ragging Day and a week-long awareness campaign with a firm pledge to maintain a ragging-free campus. The opening event was attended by Dr AS Uniyal, Joint Director, Higher Education, Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the guest, Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) J Kumar emphasised that ragging is “not a tradition but a crime that shatters dreams and destroys lives”. He reiterated the University’s zero-tolerance policy, confirming that any act of ragging would be met with prompt and strict action. “At SBS University, we are dedicated to creating a family-like environment where every student feels safe, valued, and empowered to succeed. This marks the start of a new chapter in your life, and you have chosen an institution that has stood for academic excellence, integrity, and compassionate values for over thirty years,” he stated.

Dr Arun Mahato, Convenor of the Anti-Ragging Cell, described the week’s activities, including lectures, workshops, skits, and poster competitions, aimed at highlighting the psychological and legal impacts of ragging.

In his speech, Dr Uniyal praised SBS University for its proactive efforts and linked them to the state’s zero-tolerance policy. He also discussed various government initiatives aimed at promoting positive student participation in nation-building. Sharing his personal experiences, he described initiatives that support the holistic growth of youth while fostering a strong sense of social responsibility. He reminded students that they are at the brink of exciting opportunities at SBSU, encouraging them to welcome new friendships, engaging classes, research projects, sports, cultural activities, and community service. He also urged them to stay alert and report any incident, whether minor or major, to the anti-ragging committee without hesitation.

The event wrapped up with an anti-ragging pledge and a vote of thanks by Dr Mahato. Senior university officials, faculty members, and NCC cadets participated in the program, reaffirming SBSU’s dedication to providing a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment.

The ongoing campaign underscores SBS University’s commitment to safeguarding student welfare and dignity from the outset.