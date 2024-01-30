Harish Rawat demands ownership rights for Tehri oustees settled in Pathri

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Jan: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat addressed a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, today, at which he raised the ‘problems’ of people displaced due to the Tehri Dam project. He also demanded that the people displaced from Pathri be given land ownership rights. He also warned the government that, in case the demands made by him are not met, he will keep a Maun Vrata for one hour at Gandhi Park in Dehradun on 1 February.

Addressing the media, Rawat stressed that the Tehri Dam, a symbol of the nation’s progress and Indo-Russian friendship, has been the pride of Uttarakhand and also the backbone of the state’s economy. However, this project could become a reality only due to the sacrifices, cooperation and generosity of Old Tehri residents. Rawat said that the people there sacrificed everything for the nation. However, even the third generation of the Tehri displaced people are wandering without being settled. Even in cases where they have been rehabilitated and relocated, they are facing several major issues and difficulties. The veteran Congress leader cited the example of those who were resettled in parts 1,2,3 and 4 of Pathri area in district Haridwar and claimed that they have been living there without any rights and demanded grant of land ownership rights to them.

Harish Rawat said that, in 2016, the then government led by him had issued instructions to the administration to grant ownership rights to these people resettled in Pathri and documents had also been prepared for implementation of the orders. However, the government changed and the entire process was put on hold by the new regime.

Rawat also demanded withdrawal of the survey conducted by the Forest Department and its findings. He said that in the so-called survey conducted by the Forest Department, the whole issue has been deliberately complicated after the Tehri displaced people were shown to be occupants of 968 acres of land instead of the allotted 912 acres of land. The Forest Department has claimed that the excess land in possession of the Pathri re-settlers has been claimed by the Forest Department and, as a result, the process initiated to grant ownership rights to those in occupation of 23 hectares of excess land has been put on hold. Rawat claimed that this is condemnable.

Rawat demanded a total review of the promises made to the Tehri displaced people. He said that a joint committee should be set up for this, comprising THDC officials, Rehabilitation Directorate and a cabinet member. The government should immediately hold a cabinet meeting to provide land ownership rights to the people living in Pathri area in Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The former CM said that the people of Tehri had accepted displacement by surrendering their beautiful homes, extremely fertile land and incomparable culture for the sake of national interest. Wherever these displaced families have been re-settled, they continue to face many difficulties and many promises made to them have still not been fulfilled. He reminded that forty-two years have passed since their displacement but, in many areas, the re-settled families still do not have ownership and freehold rights on the land. As a result, they are not able to secure any loan on the basis of land ownership. They do not have any rights available to ordinary villagers.

Rawat also reminded that, when the local MLA raised this matter under Rule 58 in the Assembly session held in Gairsain, recently, the government assured positive steps in this matter. Subsequently, in the meeting held in this regard with the MLAs of Haridwar district, the Chief Minister had ordered preparation of the necessary documents. However, no further action has been taken in this regard even after 8 months since the meeting was held.

Senior Congress leaders Dhirendra Pratap and Surendra Aggarwal were also present at the press conference.

