Health system will be strengthened during Char Dham Yatra: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Sept: The State Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government is continuously making efforts to strengthen and expand health services in the state. In this series, an MoU has been signed between the Uttarakhand Health Department and Wish Foundation to strengthen and provide a quality health system. According to this agreement, by developing an accessible primary health system using new models, better health services will be provided to the pilgrims coming to Char Dham Yatra and the local people through modern technology and digital resources. Apart from this, doctors, paramedical and nursing staff deployed on the Char Dham Yatra will be trained to deal with emergencies. For the Char Dham Yatra period, the organisation concerned will prepare a detailed road map in consultation with the departmental officials, which will be implemented in the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

The bilateral MoU has been signed by Dr Vineeta Shah, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department and former IAS officer Dr Rakesh Kumar, CEO of Wish Foundation.

On this occasion, former IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe, Additional Secretary, Health, Amandeep Kaur, Director, Health, Dr Sunita Tamta, Dr Tuhin Kumar and Wish Foundation’s Dr Vivek Yadav, Milton Nayak and other departmental officers were present.