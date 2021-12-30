HESCO signs MOU with U’chal University on Eco-Sustainability Research

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO) has signed an MOU with Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, to establish a joint Centre of Excellence for Energy and Eco-Sustainability Research.

The MOU was signed by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil P Joshi, Founder, HESCO, and SC Sharma, Registrar, Uttaranchal University. The areas of research at the Centre would be Environment & Energy (Local to Global); Conservation of Natural Resources; Bio-Economy, Bio Farm & Bio-Resources; Ecological Agriculture & Horticulture; Socio- Economy & Demography; Sustainable Tourism and Progressive Environmental Law Advocacy.

The Steering Committee of this Centre of Excellence will be headed by Dr Anil P Joshi and the Co-chairman will be Prof Dharam Buddhi. Jitendra Joshi, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, said that this Centre would be a milestone in the research into Energy and Environment. The university would provide all infrastructure support.

Dr Joshi mentioned that the centre would take the energy and environmental issues from the local to the global and support reverse migration to the Himalayan states. Prof Dharam Buddhi said that the centre would work on clean and green energy with a focus on a net zero carbon economy and futuristic technology for the use of common people.

Dr Amit Srivastav, Dr Rajesh Singh, Dr Rakesh Kumar and Dr Kiran Negi were also present at the signing of the MOU.