Highest ever surge of fresh Corona cases in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Apr: The highest ever surge of fresh Corona cases was seen in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours with 4,807 new cases being recorded. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 24,893 and, during the past 24 hours, 34 Covid related deaths have also been reported.

At the same time, 894 patients recovered from the infection. Dehradun, as has been the trend during the second wave of the pandemic, reported the highest number of 1876 cases with Haridwar reporting 786 cases. The pandemic has reached every nook and corner of Uttarakhand with even the small and remotely located district of Bageshwar reporting 8 cases. Nainital reported the second highest number of cases in the past 24 hours with 818 fresh cases. US Nagar reported 602 cases. Pauri Garhwal reported 217 cases while Tehri Garhwal had 185 cases. Almora reported 99 cases, and Uttarkashi, 75 cases, Chamoli, 61 cases and Rudraprayag, 52 cases. Champawat reported 10 cases while Pithoragarh reported 18 cases.

What should be a matter of great concern is the fact that testing has not been ramped up in the state despite directions from the top level in this regard. Dehradun tested 7589 samples and Haridwar 20,674 samples. The positivity rate of the samples on an average remained at 3.91 percent. There is a clear need to ramp up the testing which is not being done. The positivity rate in Nainital was close to 50 percent with 818 positive samples and 872 negative samples.

During the past 24 hours, 591 vaccination sessions were held in the state and 43,216 persons were vaccinated today. With this, the total number of those partially vaccinated (once so far) has reached 14,19,113, while the total number of persons vaccinated fully with both the doses has reached 2,86,083.

It may be recalled that the state has imposed a weekly curfew in the state, while weekend curfew has been extended in Dehradun district. In addition, in Dehradun, markets have been directed to shut by 2 p.m. every day except the establishments engaged in sale of essential commodities such as dairy, vegetables and fruits, grocery and medicines. Today, the DM, Dehradun, also took over Hotel Solitaire Express on Rajpur Road on an interim basis for use as paid isolation facility at Rs 200 per day per person with facilities of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Thankfully, the private pathology labs including Dr Lal Pathlab and SRL have again started collecting Covid samples. They can be contacted to collect samples from home. It may be recalled that, for past few days, some leading private laboratories had stopped collecting Covid test samples given some differences with the administration. The differences seem to have been resolved now.