Himani, Sarthak excel at Graphic Era Annual Athletics Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Mar: Himani among girls and Sarthak among boys won the title of Best Athlete at Graphic Era’s Annual Athletics Meet. Graphic Era Group of Institutions Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that sports are important for mental and social development.

Today was the last day of the Annual Athletics Meet at Graphic Era Deemed University. While addressing the athletics meet, Dr Ghanshala said that students should be aware of sports along with studies so that their personality can develop. He said that to maintain the sports spirit, such meets should be organised every semester. Dr Ghanshala said that, in the coming times, infrastructure will be created for other indoor games including swimming so that students can progress even more every sport. He called upon the students as well as the teachers to participate in the games.

As many as 2500 students participated in various competitions at the athletics meet. In these, Sneha Jasrotia came first in 800 m girls, Isha Sajwan came second and Divya Mandoli came third. In long jump, Mevlin Pari came first, Srishti Bhandari came second and Anshika Karki came third. In shot put, Ananya Dwivedi got the first place, Lucky Waskeye got the second place and Laxmi Rawat got the third place. In 100 m race, Himani got the first place, Sonia got the second place and Ishani got the third place. In 200 m, Sneha Thapa came first, Kanika Pujara came second and Ishani Nautiyal came third. In 400 m, Himani came first, Kritika Kukreti came second and Sneha Jasrotia came third. In 400 mts Himani got first place, Kritika Kukreti got second place and Sneha Jasrotia got third place. In 400 mts Relay race, Sneha Thapa, Swati Thapliyal, Himani and Srishti Bhandari got first place. On the other hand, Krish Gurung came first in long jump, boys, Dishav Kumar came second and Ashutosh Kumar came third. In shot put, Himanshu Gusain came first, Aditya Tyagi came second and Vishal Singh Bhandari came third. In the 800 m race, Sarthak Umesh Tarate got first place, Vasu Topwal got second place and Ayush Tiwari got third place. In the 1500 m race, Himanshu got first place, Sarthak Umesh Tarate got second place and Rishabh Sharma got third place. In the 100 m race, Ayush Saini got first place, James Arow got second place and Harshit Rawat got third place. In the 400 m. Race, Aditya Tyagi came first, Michael Ally Mulungu came second and Aryan Singh came third. In the 200 m. Race, James Awer Arow came first, Ayush Saini came second and Harshit came third.

B.Tech CSE won the overall department winner trophy. Graphic Era Deemed University Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Graphic Era Hill University Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Kumar Sharma, deans, directors, teachers and students were present on the occasion.