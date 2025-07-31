Historic beginning of CSR partnership for building ‘Future-Ready Schools’ in U’khand: Gov

Education Dept signs MoUs with Industry Leaders

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the programme, “Building Future-Ready Schools through CSR”, organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

In their presence, the Education Department signed MoUs with industry representatives for modernisation and improved educational facilities in government schools of Uttarakhand through CSR funding. MoUs were signed with IGL, Relaxo Footwear, ConveGenius, Taj Group, and Gondwana Research.

The state government has initiated a new partnership with industry to modernise education and provide a better academic environment. This initiative is being launched in 550 government primary and upper primary schools, most of which are located in hill areas, to equip them with modern infrastructure funded by CSR contributions. Facilities will include model classrooms, computer labs, science laboratories, libraries, furniture, toilets, playgrounds, sports equipment, and boundary walls.

On this occasion, Governor Gurmit Singh described the initiative as a decisive step to strengthen the state’s education system and usher in a new era. He said the innovative programme launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami will have far-reaching effects, providing the youth and future generations of Uttarakhand with a prosperous, capable, and bright future. The Governor expressed confidence that this partnership with industry would infuse new energy into the education system and deliver historic outcomes.

The Governor further said that adopting of primary and secondary schools by corporate groups and philanthropists is a practical and visionary decision that will strengthen infrastructure, digital education, libraries, laboratories, and sports facilities. He appreciated the prioritisation of hill-area schools under this initiative, ensuring equal opportunities for children in remote regions. He also advised the Education Department to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely implementation of the program.

The Governor urged entrepreneurs and philanthropists associated with the initiative not to limit their involvement to financial assistance through CSR funds but to also foster an emotional bond, care, commitment, and regular interaction with the adopted schools and their students. “Whenever possible, visit the schools you have adopted, spend time with the children, and involve your family members as well. Such participation will inspire the children and transform education into a vibrant social movement,” he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that 550 government schools in the state are being adopted by leading industry groups and Non-Resident Uttarakhandis. “This is a landmark decision in the educational history of the state that will strengthen the education system,” he said. Under this initiative, modern facilities such as smart classrooms, libraries, science laboratories, sports equipment, clean toilets, and computer labs will be developed in the schools.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government is working to modernise and improve the quality of education. Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the New Education Policy. He mentioned several significant decisions, including the introduction of Bal Vatika (pre-primary classes), compulsory NCERT textbooks in government schools, free textbooks for all students from Class 1 to 12 in government and aided schools, and scholarships for meritorious students from Class 6 to 12 under the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Student Incentive Scheme.

He also mentioned initiatives such as organising Bharat Darshan educational tours for meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 in each development block, employment fairs for vocational students of Class 12 (resulting in the placement of 146 students in reputed companies), and the “Hamari Virasat” book to introduce students of Classes 6 to 8 to India’s culture, traditions, and eminent personalities.

The Chief Minister added that the state is making significant progress in both education and industrial sectors. The government has simplified licensing processes through a single-window system and introduced over 30 policies, including Industrial, Logistics, Startup, and MSME policies, to create a positive environment for industries. To promote startups, incubation centres have been established, and a venture fund of Rs 200 crore has been set up to provide financial support.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that discussions have been held with 294 industrialists, of whom 280 have agreed to adopt schools. He also said that all state legislators have pledged to support infrastructure improvements in at least one school each. He noted that many alumni are also willing to adopt schools but are unable to contribute due to the lack of a defined SOP; the Education Department will soon release an SOP to facilitate their participation. He congratulated all partner organisations for this historic collaboration, calling it the beginning of a new era in the education sector of Uttarakhand.

The event was attended by Secretary R Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Ranjana Rajguru, Director, Secondary Education, Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Director, Elementary Education, Ajay Nautiyal, officials of the Education Department, and representatives from various industries. The programme was conducted by Staff Officer BP Maindoli.