HM Amit Shah lauds Dhami govt on investment initiatives

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPUR, 19 Jul: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav 2025 at the Sports Stadium here on Saturday, praised the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government for its transparent and prompt execution of investment initiatives that have so far culminated in the grounding of Rs 1 lakh crore following the Global Investor Summit held in December 2023. Acknowledging Uttarakhand’s spiritual significance and its contribution to India’s water and cultural heritage, Shah reiterated that the development of this Himalayan state is integral to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Shah also recalled about his address at the closing ceremony of the Global Investor Summit in 2023 where he had challenged Dhami to realise the Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the event. Expressing satisfaction with the current outcome, he stated that despite numerous obstacles, including legal bottlenecks related to land acquisition, procedural clearances, and environmental litigations, the state had overcome the hurdles and successfully grounded Rs 1 lakh crore in projects. He reminded that these initiatives are projected to generate 81,000 direct employment opportunities and an additional 2.5 lakh jobs through allied sectors.

Shah further commended the government for initiating industrial development in tier-two and tier-three cities while preserving ecological balance. The Union Home Minister underlined the legal diligence with which land conversion cases and industrial permit disputes have been handled, particularly noting the speed at which single-window clearances were granted without compromising judicial norms. He affirmed that the rule of law and public interest litigation protocols were strictly adhered to, lending credibility and integrity to the entire investment process.

Shah traced the roots of Uttarakhand’s emergence as a progressive state back to its creation under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alongside Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He emphasised the positive impact of the “double-engine” governance model since 2014, wherein both Central and state governments have worked in tandem to boost development. Shah outlined the Modi government’s decade-long national achievements, including a 60 per cent increase in national highways, 8 lakh kilometres of rural road construction, and electrification of 45,000 kilometres of railway tracks. He added that 88 new airports had been built, and inland waterway cargo had risen eleven-fold. Further, he mentioned Modi’s push towards social equity, with 25 crore people lifted above the poverty line, five kg of free food grains per person ensured under food security schemes, and Rs 5 lakh in free medical treatment extended to 55 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat. He cited that the government had enabled first-time tap water access in 16 crore homes, built 12 crore toilets, distributed free LPG cylinders to 13 crore families, and provided permanent housing to four crore citizens.

Shah linked these achievements to Modi’s broader vision of India @2047, calling upon the states like Uttarakhand, endowed with spiritual and natural wealth, to lead the transformation. He mentioned ongoing legal advocacy in the Supreme Court for completion of the Char Dham All-Weather Road, facing resistance from environmental groups and public interest litigants. Similarly, ropeway projects to Hemkund Sahib and Kedarnath have been subjected to statutory approvals and judicial scrutiny, which have been cleared through proactive engagement with central agencies.

Recognising Dhami’s investor-friendly approach, Shah cited successful reforms in tourism, MSMEs, startups, and the film industry, alongside investment policies aligned with transparent governance. He envisioned Ayurveda, Yoga, natural therapy, and organic farming as central pillars of Uttarakhand’s future economic identity.

The Union Minister reminded the audience that Uttarakhand had received over Rs 1.86 lakh crore in Central assistance under Modi’s tenure, over three and a half times that received earlier, including Rs 31,000 crore for roads, Rs 40,000 crore sfor railway projects, and Rs 100 crore for airports. Shah called upon the state to persist with its investment goals and assured unwavering support from the Central government while reiterating the importance of maintaining legal compliance and public accountability at every stage of development.