Ho Ka Law, Director of Hong Kong-based Green Ashes, Addressed Students at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Director of Hong Kong – based Green Ashes Tech Limited, Ho Ka Law , said that entrepreneurship requires more than just innovative ideas. Turning them into reality demands the courage to face challenges, persevere through difficulties, and remain committed to achieving success.

He was addressing students at Graphic Era Deemed University today. Ho Ka Law said that a successful venture requires more than a good idea; it also needs the right skill set, professional guidance, a minimum viable product (MVP), and capital. He highlighted these five elements as essential for entrepreneurial success.

Emphasising the importance of market research, Ho Ka Law said that understanding market demand, customer needs, and competition is crucial before developing any product. Effective market research enables entrepreneurs to refine their ideas, minimise risks, and improve their chances of success.