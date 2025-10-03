Hoteliers seek measures to revive tourism in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: The President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Uttarakhand (HRAU), Sandeep Sahni, has written to the Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, underlining an urgent need for coordinated measures to revive tourism in the state following the unprecedented calamities of 2025. In a detailed letter, Sahni noted that the current year has been extremely challenging for the hospitality and tourism sector, beginning with the Pahalgam incident and compounded by severe monsoon devastation in the state, which severely affected businesses, livelihoods, government revenue. He also claimed that due to natural disasters this year, the overall image of Uttarakhand as a safe and attractive tourist destination has also taken a hit. While he expressed appreciation for the prompt steps taken by the state government to restore essential services, he emphasised that rebuilding confidence among travellers, local stakeholders, and future investors requires a structured and proactive approach.

Sahni urged the government to focus on restoring connectivity and infrastructure to pre-monsoon conditions, highlighting the urgent need to repair roads along the Char Dham Yatra route, Nainital, and the Khairna–Almora corridor, as well as reopening the Dehradun–Mussoorie road for round-the-clock travel and completing the widening of Kimadi Road. The HRAU President stressed that such measures would significantly bolster confidence among tourists. The HRAU president also called for a comprehensive publicity campaign to promote Uttarakhand through roadshows, media advocacy, social media promotions, and positive coverage in mainstream and micro channels to emphasise the importance of tourism and attract visitors. Sahni suggested a special focus on the Char Dham Yatra, including promotion of the winter Char Dham concept, to encourage year-round pilgrimage tourism. Additionally, he recommended positioning Uttarakhand as a hub for adventure, wildlife, and nature tourism, promoting circuits such as Uttarkashi, Jageshwar, and Manaskhand for yoga, meditation, and spiritual tourism, and highlighting Haridwar and surrounding areas as centres of holistic well-being.

Sahni has also insisted on a grand revival of traditional cultural events such as the Mussoorie and Nainital Winterline Carnival, which have historically boosted tourism and projected the state as vibrant and welcoming. Recognising the hardships faced by the hospitality industry this year, Sahni urged the Chief Secretary that the government implement relief measures including a six-month interest-free moratorium on loans, government payment of ESIC and EPF contributions, suspension of annual increases in water, sewage, and electricity charges, and relaxation or waiver of fees for licences and permits.

Sahni also spoke about air connectivity and urged prioritisation of direct air flights on routes such as Dehradun to Goa, Baroda, Chennai, and Pantnagar to Ahmedabad, alongside the introduction of international connectivity from Dehradun Airport. Sahni also recommended the revival of high-power committees for Mussoorie and Nainital, chaired by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, to ensure effective planning, execution, and monitoring of tourism-related initiatives.

Sahni further emphasised that the hospitality and tourism sectors form the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy and sustain livelihoods for lakhs of families. He urged the government to consider these recommendations as urgent interventions to restore business activity, rebuild tourist confidence, and reposition the state as a premier destination for both domestic and international visitors, expressing confidence that coordinated efforts would make Uttarakhand stronger, more resilient, and more appealing to tourists and investors alike.