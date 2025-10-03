Yoga-Meditation Centre inaugurated at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated a Yoga-Meditation Centre within the Raj Bhavan premises here on Thursday. Officers, employees of Raj Bhavan, and their family members also participated in the programme.

The Governor said that yoga and meditation are the keys to a healthy life and should be embraced as an integral part of one’s daily routine. He stated that yoga brings harmony to the mind, brain, and body. It not only supports physical and mental well-being but also guides life in a positive direction.

Highlighting its growing necessity in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, he said that yoga is essential for everyone. Through yoga and meditation, stress, anxiety, and several ailments can be addressed effectively. The Governor expressed confidence that the newly established Yoga-Meditation Centre at Raj Bhavan would spread a message of health, balance, and positivity across the entire state.

He urged all officers and staff of Raj Bhavan to make regular use of the centre and incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

The Governor also appreciated the departmental officials and the team responsible for establishing the centre, stating that their efforts would serve as an inspiration not only for the Raj Bhavan family but for the entire state.

Present on the occasion were Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande, AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Pankaj Bacchas, PWD Assistant Engineer Diwakar Dhasmana, along with officers, staff members, and their family members.