Cabinet Minister Joshi distributes Relief Cheques to 13 disaster-affected families in Sahastradhara

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today visited the Sahastradhara area to meet families affected by recent natural calamities and provide them financial assistance. On this occasion, Minister Joshi distributed relief cheques worth Rs 3.80 lakh, each, to 12 families whose houses were completely damaged, while one family received Rs 1 lakh considering the extent of its loss.

Minister Joshi said, “While people are celebrating the festival of Dussehra in their homes, many families affected by the disaster are facing extreme difficulties. It is my duty to visit them personally and provide support and consolation during these challenging times.”

During the visit, local shopkeepers also shared their concerns with the minister. They reported that heavy rains had caused water levels to rise, resulting in water entering their shops and causing significant economic losses. They requested special assistance grants from the government. Minister Joshi assured them that their problems would be addressed, and all possible support provided.

The families that received relief for totally damaged houses were: Karligaad – Lakhiram, Suresh Singh, Dinesh Singh, and Sampatti Devi; Majhada – Itwar Singh, Kripal Singh, Sundar Singh, Prem Singh, Sumer Chandra, and Sukki Devi; Phulait – Mohan Lal Mamgai; Seragaon – Dharam Singh and Vimla Devi.

The event was attended by District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, Gram Pradhan Rakesh Jwadi, BDC Member Ghanshyam Negi, Anuj Kaushal, Dheeraj Thapa, Sachin Thapa, Narayan Singh Rana, and several other local representatives and residents.