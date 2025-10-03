FDA intensifies campaign to ensure purity of food products during festive season

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Acting upon the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) Department has launched a special campaign aimed at safeguarding public health during the festive season. Following the successful execution of the first phase during Navratras, the second phase of the drive has been launched in view of the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations.

As part of this campaign, rigorous sampling and inspections are being carried out across the state at sweet shops, dairy vendors and manufacturing and retail units dealing in namkeen and other food items. According to FDA officials, the objective is to ensure that adulterated products do not reach consumers during the festive period, which is traditionally marked by increased consumption of sweets and snacks.

Commenting on the ongoing campaign, CM Dhami stated that festivals are occasions for joy and togetherness, and it is imperative that every household’s plate remains pure and every family’s happiness secure. He affirmed that there would be no compromise on public health and that clear instructions have been issued to the department to take stringent action against adulterators without any leniency. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the festive spirit remains untainted by food adulteration.

It may be noted here that FDA teams have been deployed across all districts in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, with special attention being given to pilgrimage routes where mobile vans are being used for on-the-spot sampling. Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi is personally overseeing the campaign from the headquarters and issuing necessary instructions to ensure its effective implementation.

Commissioner, FDA, Dr R Rajesh Kumar claimed that consumer safety during the festive season is the department’s highest priority. He noted that complaints regarding adulteration in sweets and dairy products are common during this time and assured that such practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised the department’s resolve to provide every consumer with pure, safe, and high-quality food items.

In anticipation of increased adulteration activities during the festivals, the department officials claim to have had already devised a comprehensive strategy. District-level teams are actively collecting samples of sweets, milk, khoya, ghee, oil, spices, and other commonly consumed items, which are being sent for laboratory testing. Strict action is being taken as per legal provisions against those found guilty. Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi reiterated that the campaign is under constant surveillance from the headquarters and asserted that no offender will be spared.