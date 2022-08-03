“I have always been vocal for local”

Harish Rawat hosts Bhutta Party at Cong Bhawan

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Aug: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat hosted a Bhutta Party at Congress Bhawan here today. Speaking to the media, he also claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about Vocal for Local, now, he had always been Vocal for Local. Along with the Bhuttas, Jalebi was also served for Congress workers and the media by him. He also gave a new slogan to the workers, “Bhutta Khayenge-Congress ko layenge”. He said that unemployment in the country and the state had broken all records. Inflation had also broken the back of the common person, making life difficult. That is why the national leadership of the Congress had said it would run a nationwide campaign against rising inflation, unemployment and the misrule of the BJP. From the national to the state and district levels, the Congress would mobilise and fight in the public interest. He said that the Congress would leave no stone unturned to find solutions to the challenges faced by the country and to put pressure on the BJP government.

He claimed that he would continue to put pressure on the BJP state government for the agenda of ‘Uttarakhandiyat’. In response to a question, Rawat claimed that by Sonia Gandhi’s interrogation by ED for 156 hours and the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi as well as arrest of Sanjay Raut meant that the government is trying its best to misuse the central agencies and suppress the voice of the Opposition. Rawat further claimed that the National Herald case is no scam and that not a single rupee transaction had been incurred benefitting the Gandhi family. The central government was adopting these tactics only to destroy the Nehru Gandhi family and the mouthpiece of the freedom struggle. He added that the Nehru Gandhi family was not afraid of the British, how would it be scared of the BJP government. The Congress would take this fight from the road to the Parliament. The central government was using central institutions like ED, CBI to divert public attention from its failures, inflation, unemployment and the country’s collapsing economy. “We respect all these institutions but if the institutions are misused then we will continue our struggle to save democracy according to the spirit of the constitution,” he declared.

He also expressed sympathy for former BJP State President Madan Kaushik and claimed it was painful to see the BJP leaders and workers distributing sweets following Kaushik’s ouster as BJP State President. He also reminded that he would hold a fast on 6 August outside the CM’s residence against postponement of panchayat elections in Haridwar.

Party leaders present at the Bhutta-Jalebi Party included state vice president Mathuradutt Joshi, Mahendra Singh Negi, Sushil Rathi, Manish Nagpal, Virendra Pokhriyal, Dr Iqbal, Praneeta Dobhal, Asha Manorama Dobriyal Sharma, Sadhna, Gul Mohammad, Sharif Baig, Om Prakash Sati and Devendra Sati.