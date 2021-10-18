IG Pushpak Jyoti’s son Adhirath becomes Assistant Commandant with ITBP

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 16 Oct: ITBP held its Passing Out Parade in Mussoorie today. In all, 38 officers passed out today and were commissioned as Assistant Commandant. Among those who passed out to become Assitant Commandant today was also Adhirath, son of senior IPS Officer Pushpak Jyoti who is currently posted as IG Uttarakhand SDRF and IG, Prisons, Pushpak Jyoti. After getting the rank, son Adhirath saluted his IG father who was present on the occasion to join his great moment. Adhirath’s mother was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the proud father Pushpak Jyoti noted that his entire family was engaged in the service of the country and today his son Adhirath had also been appointed as Assistant Commandant in the ITBP, and that it was a matter of pride for him. He said that there was no service greater than service to the country. Adhirath rendered his services to the nation in Covid-19 by discharging his duty fearlessly at Delhi’s Covid Care Centre. He added that service to the nation was the greatest service. The discipline taught to him in the academy while training would play a very important role during his service. He said that he had seen his father serving the country. He would also serve the country by following the path shown by his father. In the second wave of Corona, he got an opportunity to offer his services at a Delhi Covid Care Centre, which was challenging.