IGU Junior Event at FRIMA Golf Course 

Rawat had this to say during the inauguration, "It is very encouraging to see such a huge participation in this first event conducted by IGU and will go a long way in boosting golf in our state. We will also see encouragement of Golf tourism with such wonderful initiatives. We also hope to see future champions coming out of these initiatives and it seems golf has a bright future in our state."

Secretary of Uttaranchal Golf Federation, Harish Sharma added, “We are happy that our Federation was able to bring an IGU event to Dehradun. We hope that this will boost golf & golf tourism in our state and attract junior players to the game. We hope to build a pipeline of junior golfers who can compete at national and international championships. To this end, we plan on starting a public golf range in Dehradun which will make golf accessible to the common man at affordable rates.”

Finally, Abhimanyu Parmar, Tour Manager IGU Sub-Junior/Junior Feeder Tour remarked, “It’s our honour to conduct our first event at Dehradun. We hope to come here every year to spread more awareness about golf through events and to identify good talent and give good platforms to budding junior golfers.”

The results at the end of day one of play were as follows: Shravan Kadyan from Category A (Boys) leads by one stroke; Hunar Brar in Category B (Girls) leads by 2 strokes; Ajay Kumar from Category B (Boys) leads by 3 strokes; Vihaan Jain from Category C (Boys) leads by one stroke; Mahreen Bhatia leads by 11 strokes in Category C (Girls); World champion Chaitanya Pandey and Uttarakhand prodigy Samriddh C. Thakur in Category D are tied for first position; Rabab Kahlon from Category D (Girls) leads; In Category E (Boys and Girls), Krishnav Gupta from Noida and Ojaswini from Chandigarh lead in their respective categories. These results will make for an exciting showdown on the final day of the event.