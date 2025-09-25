IISWC takes part in Fifth All India Official Language Conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The Fifth All India Official Language Conference was attended by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun. It took place on 14-15 September at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Anil Kumar Chauhan, Officer-in-Charge (Official Language), representing the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC, Dehradun, participated in the conference.

In the presence of the Chief Guest, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), other dignitaries, and officials and linguists from various parts of the country, three bilingual (Hindi and English) books, namely, the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023, the Indian Judicial Code 2023, and the Indian Evidence Act 2023, published by the Legislative Department (Official Language Division), Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, were released.

Dr Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, and Ashwin, Joint Secretary, were present on the occasion. The Hindi and English versions of these three new laws in this important area of ​​law will be useful not only for law students and teachers, but also for researchers, the judicial process, and all stakeholders involved in the legal field. This will also help in making judicial processes effective in the Hindi region.

While all the speakers highlighted the importance of Hindi as the official language and the importance of regional languages, in his presidential address, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi language is not a competitor of other languages ​​but acts as a bridge in connecting other languages.

On this occasion, information was shared about various measures taken by the Official Language Department for simple and easy use of the official language in the present technological era, mainly about the usefulness of memorisation and Shabd Sindhu. In this two-day conference, various sessions on the film world, literary world and scientists were organised in which the session on the bravery and valour of the army, “Sindoor Parakram”, was a special attraction.