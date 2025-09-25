U’khand Govt to file SLP challenging SC’s TET mandate for all teachers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: The Uttarakhand government has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the recent directive that makes clearing the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) compulsory for continued employment of teachers. The state is hopeful that its arguments during the hearing will secure relief for thousands of teaching staff currently facing uncertainty over their jobs.

The directive has created anxiety among teachers who were recruited into the state’s education department before the introduction of TET in 2011. There was no TET requirement for the teachers at the time of their appointment. However, under a recent Supreme Court judgement, all the teachers are being directed to clear the TET within the next two years as per the Supreme Court’s ruling. Those failing to qualify may face termination, though the condition will not apply to teachers with less than five years of service left.

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the government was confident that once the case is placed before the Supreme Court, substantial relief might be granted. He expressed optimism that the threat looming over nearly 18,000 teachers in the state would be resolved.

It may be recalled that the recent Supreme Court ruling has left a significant portion of the teaching community uncertain about their future and has prompted the state government to explore immediate legal remedies. After deliberations, the decision to approach the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition received approval from the state cabinet. The government maintains that by presenting its case effectively in the review petition, relief can be secured for the affected teachers and stability restored in the education system.