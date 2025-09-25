Focus on Business Development Plan at Uttarakhand State Cooperative Union meeting

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Union was successfully held today at UCF Bhawan, Deep Nagar, under the chairmanship of Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. The meeting began with the formal inauguration of the Union’s newly built headquarters office, jointly by Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Union President Ramkrishna Mehrotra, and members of the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated, “The Union must show concrete results within the next 100 days. The Business Development Plan should remain the primary focus, and its benefits must directly reach the cooperative institutions.”

The following important issues were discussed at the meeting: Review of the Cooperative Education Fund and measures to strengthen it. Training programmes for officers and employees. Establishment of the Cooperative Training Centre – Uttarakhand Institute of Cooperative and Corporate Rural Management (UICCRM). Division of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand PCUs (ICM Rajpur and Ranikhet land). Publication of a quarterly cooperative magazine and a weekly paper, along with RNI registration. Preparation of a database of all cooperative institutions in the state. Availability of stationery in state and district cooperative banks through PCU. Participation in the paddy procurement season 2025-26 under the Minimum Support Price scheme. Fertiliser business through KRIBHCO. Review of the Gangajal Project. Launch of new solar projects in government offices.

The Cooperation Minister directed that special focus be placed on five key points of the Business Development Plan to ensure growth in the Union’s income.

He also sought suggestions from the directors present and emphasised that cooperative activities be implemented swiftly on the ground, so that concrete achievements are visible within the next 100 days.

On this occasion, Union President Ramkrishna Mehrotra, Managing Director Mangal Tripathi, Board members Pradeep Chaudhary, Subhash Chandra Ramola, Shanti Devi, Surendra Singh, Sarthak Tripathi, along with officers and staff of the State Cooperative Union were also present.