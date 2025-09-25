Library named after General Bipin Rawat inaugurated in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 24 Sep: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker and Kotdwar MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan fulfilled the long-standing demand of students and youth of her constituency by establishing a new library here today. The library has been set up at the PWD Guest House located on Malgodam Road, Kotdwar.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan dedicated this library to the memory of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, the late General Bipin Rawat, and said that the library would serve as a centre of education, inspiration, and discipline for future generations.

In her address, she said, “The inspiration to establish this library came from my mother. She always used to say that books not only provide knowledge but also pave the way for building a beautiful and strong society. In the present time, when youth are more attracted towards social media and spend hours wasting their time on screens, this library will provide students with a better option and a conducive environment for study.”

She further stated that, along with traditional books, an E-Library facility will also be available, which students and youth of Kotdwar can access free of cost.

She added that a committee will be formed for the operation and management of this library, comprising the local MLA, Mayor, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, PWD Executive Engineer, prominent industrialists of the city, social workers, and other responsible citizens.

The library was inaugurated by former Principal Satyaprakash Thapliyal, who said, “Books are the foundation of life. We must inculcate the habit of reading in the younger generation. The setting up of a library in Kotdwar by MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is indeed a commendable initiative.”

Mayor Shailendra Rawat added, “The opening of this library is a historic step for Kotdwar. For this, local MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan deserves congratulations. Under her leadership, Kotdwar has seen unprecedented development in education, health, infrastructure, and cultural heritage.”

Ex-serviceman Gopal Kishan Barthwal expressed gratitude to the MLA for setting up a library and initiating a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kotdwar, stating that her efforts are helping Kotdwar progress continuously in the field of education.

Senior activist Sangram Singh Bhandari asserted, “Dedicating this library to the late CDS Bipin Rawat is a matter of great pride. He was a source of inspiration not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation.”

All guests and dignitaries present at the programme recalled the life and contribution of General Bipin Rawat. They said it is a matter of pride for Garhwal that the country’s first CDS was its own son, entrusted with this great responsibility by the Prime Minister. They also expressed gratitude that the nation’s second CDS also hails from this land, making it a moment of glory for Uttarakhand.

The programme was conducted by Padmesh Budakoti.

