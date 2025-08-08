IIT Roorkee licenses newly developed tech to EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals & Materials

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 6 Aug: In a significant step towards the commercialisation of advanced materials science research, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Pvt Ltd for a novel technology designed to produce nitrogen-enriched polytriazine.

The technology, titled “Process for synthesis of nitrogen-enriched high surface area nanoporous polytriazines and their multi-functional applications,” has been developed by Prof Paritosh Mohanty and Dr Monika Chaudhary from the Department of Chemistry, IIT Roorkee. This breakthrough involves an ultrafast microwave-assisted synthesis method to create high surface area, nitrogen-enriched nanoporous polytriazines with wide-ranging functional applications.

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, congratulated the inventors and the industry partner, stating, “This agreement underscores IIT Roorkee’s commitment to translating research into impactful, real-world solutions. The successful transfer of this technology from lab to market exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation, supporting industry partnerships, and contributing to the vision of a self-reliant and technologically Viksit Bharat.”

Prof Vivek Malik, Dean (SRIC), IIT Roorkee, added, “We are proud to see another deep-tech solution developed at IIT Roorkee moving toward practical applications. Transfers like this with EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials pave the way for sustainable technologies.”

Prof Paritosh Mohanty, co-inventor of the technology, remarked, “This material family offers an exciting platform with immense potential across green energy, environment, and sustainable chemistry. It’s gratifying to see years of academic research taking shape in real-world applications through this transfer.”

Representing the industry partner, MR Katual from EnrgEnv Smart Chemicals and Materials Pvt Ltd stated, “We are excited to collaborate with IIT Roorkee to take this innovation to the next stage. The unique features of this material align perfectly with our mission to develop sustainable and scalable solutions for emerging sectors.”

This partnership reflects the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasising India’s commitment to indigenous innovation, green chemistry, and smart manufacturing. The successful transfer not only marks a milestone in technology adoption but also strengthens the bridge between academia and industry in the pursuit of sustainable development.