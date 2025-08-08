“Further Action on Cooperative Societies’ Elections will comply with SC orders”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Aug: A crucial meeting of the Cooperative Election Authority’s committee was convened today regarding the elections of cooperative societies in the state. The meeting was attended by Chairman Hansa Datt Pandey, Member MP Tripathi, and Member Secretary Ramindri Mandrawal, among others.

During the meeting, pending cases and orders related to the elections of cooperative societies, currently before the High Court of Nainital and the Supreme Court were reviewed. The committee noted that the Supreme Court, through its order dated 4 July 2025, has stayed the High Court’s earlier order dated 27 February 2025.

Additionally, as per the order passed in Writ Petition No. 727/2025 (Rajbir Singh vs State Government), elections of the state’s primary cooperative societies remain suspended. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled before the Supreme Court on 14 August 2025. Further election proceedings will be undertaken in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The Secretary of the Cooperative Election Authority stated that, in July 2025, elections of nine Sugar Development Cooperative Societies and 143 Primary Milk Cooperative Societies in the state were conducted freely and fairly. The Cooperative Election Authority remains committed to conducting transparent, free, and impartial elections.