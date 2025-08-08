ED targets Cyber Crime Network in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 6 Aug: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Wednesday at 11 different places in Delhi-NCR and Dehradun, Uttarakhand. These raids were done as part of an investigation into a global cyber fraud and money laundering case.

According to officials, the gang was running a scam through call centres. They cheated people in India, the United States, and Canada by pretending to be technical support agents from big tech companies. The fraudsters would ask people to give them access to their computers or bank details. Then, they transferred the money into cryptocurrency accounts and fake Bitcoin wallets.

The main call centre linked to this scam was found in Noida. ED has seized many electronic devices, important documents, and other evidence during the raids. The total amount of money involved in this fraud is believed to be around Rs 260 crore.

The gang also used to pose as police officers or investigation officials to scare victims. They would threaten them with arrest to steal their money.

The ED is investigating this case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Several FIRs have already been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police in this matter. The investigation is still going on.