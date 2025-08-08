SDM Kumkum Joshi inspect rain affected areas in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 6 Aug: The torrential rains over the last few days in Mussoorie have severely disrupted life. Due to continuous rains, incidents of landslides have been reported in many areas, due to which roads have been damaged, deep cracks have appeared in walls, and many houses are in danger.

Looking at the seriousness of the situation, SDM Mussoorie Kumkum Joshi and Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani along with a team of administrative officials inspected the ‘sinking zone’ of Landour Bazaar Road. This area is continuously sinking due to landslides and there are big cracks in the walls and roads of the buildings here. SDM Kumkum Joshi interacted with the officers present on the spot and directed the building owners to vacate the houses of all the tenants within three days, so that any loss of life and property can be avoided.

During the inspection, the SDM also took stock of the incident of a big tree falling in Happy Valley area. The power supply was disrupted due to the falling of the tree. She instructed the Forest Department to immediately remove the tree and the Electricity Department to restore power as soon as possible.

The SDM also inspected the landslide and road closure on Motilal Nehru Marg. Due to heavy rains, rocks and debris had come on the road, because of which the traffic came to a complete halt. She gave strict instructions to the Public Works Department officials to take immediate action and clear the road soon and open it to traffic.

SDM Joshi said that the administration had already given orders to all the subordinate officers to identify landslide and disaster-prone areas. Its purpose is that, in case of any disaster, immediate action can be taken and relief provided to the affected people. She added that the administration and the government are fully prepared in view of the heavy rains. The disaster control room in Mussoorie is active 24 hours a day, and the officials are constantly monitoring the situation. She requested the people to beware of rumours, follow the instructions of the administration and, if any danger signs are seen in any area, then inform immediately.

Naib Tehsildar Kamal Rathore and Govind Negi were also present on this occasion.